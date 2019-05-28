Nusrat death: PBI finalises chargesheet against 16 people
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 01:47 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation has finalised the chargesheet against 16 people in the death of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.
Principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula ordered the killing of the Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrashah, said PBI DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder in a media briefing on Tuesday.
Five people have directly been involved in setting Nusrat on fire, said Kumar.
“The chargesheet will be filed to the court on Wednesday accusing the 16 people, including those five and Feni madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula," he said.
Sonagazi Upazila Awami League President and head of madrasa governing body Ruhul Amin, Sonagazi Municipality Councillor Maksud Alam have been involved in illegal financial dealings to execute the Nusrat murder, according to the chargesheet.
Nusrat had been tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set her on fire on Apr 6 for not withdrawing the sexual assault case against the principal.
Nusrat’s brother Mahmudul Hasan Noman filed a case on Apr 8 naming eight persons, including the principal as the main accused.
Nusrat died on Apr 10, five days after the attack, in a Dhaka hospital. The attempted murder case later turned into a murder case.
