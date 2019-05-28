Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina

In an opinion piece published in The Japan Times, she also invited Japanese investors as Bangladesh is transforming from “an agrarian economy into a service- and manufacturing sector-led growth trajectory”.

“From my childhood, I have had a fascination with Japan. I used to collect Japanese art, calendars, stamps, dolls, etc. Japan was always close to my heart,” she wrote before beginning her official tour on Tuesday.

“This was transmitted to me from my father,” she said, referring to Bangabandhu’s relations with Japan.

Hasina’s visit from May 28-30 to Tokyo, where she will also present the keynote at an international conference on the future of Asia apart from summit meeting with her counterpart Shinzo Abe, is the first after she formed the government for the third successive term in January.

Japan was also her among the first countries to visit in 2014, when she came to power for the second consecutive term.

This year she is going at a time when the new imperial era began in Japan on May 1.

Hasina recognised the era of “hope and harmony” and said: “Let the new era bring us closer, connect us deeper and help us build a safe and prosperous world for our children.”

In the opinion titled ‘the Japan-Bangladesh partnership for development’, she said she shares the aspiration of her father “to transform my country to be another Japan”.

She highlighted the ongoing major infrastructure development schemes to ensure energy security, food security and a better standard of living for people, and said Bangladesh offers “the most liberal and congenial investment regime in South Asia”.

“Based on the success of “Vision 2021,” we now aspire to become a developed country by 2041. Transforming our young generation into valuable human resources for the global supply chain will be a key component to realising this target.”

“We have planned to set up 100 special economic zones, including one for Japanese investors. Japan and Bangladesh have always enjoyed a close relationship based on mutual trust and cooperation.”

She wrote the historical background to the relations and said: “There is close resemblance between our flags.”

“Saving money from their meals, Japanese students stood beside us during our liberation war. Japan was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh on Feb. 10, 1972.”

“Our father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, used to say the Japanese flag reminds him of the land of the rising sun and ours recalls the independence gained by sacrificing millions of lives and our green field.”

“He inspired us to follow the Japanese transition process from agrarian to industrialisation, focusing on farm mechanisation,” Hasina said, referring to the strong foundation of bilateral relations laid by Bangabandhu through his historic visit in October 1973.

“Responding to the request of the president, Japan conducted a thorough feasibility study for the Jamuna (Bangabandhu) Bridge in 1974. Mujib’s “The Unfinished Memoire” was translated first into the Japanese language before any other,” she said.

While in the opposition, Hasina wrote, she took “the opportunity to build a personal relationship with Japanese political leaders by participating in an international conference in 1992”.

During her first official visit as prime minister in 1996, she said, Japan pledged to help build the Padma and Rupsha bridges. Rupsha Bridge was constructed by Japan and a feasibility study of Padma Bridge was conducted.

At that time, parliamentarians and friendship committees were formed to strengthen people-to-people relationships, she said. “We are very encouraged to see that Japanese entrepreneurs are demonstrating more enthusiasm about business and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.”

Presently, 280 Japanese firms are operating in Bangladesh, a 10-fold increase over the last decade. Different surveys conducted by Japanese institutions revealed that the confidence of Japanese-affiliated firms in doing business in Bangladesh is “improving”.

“We welcome foreign private investment in almost all sectors of the economy with no restriction on the amount of investment,” Hasina wrote.

“Foreign investors are eligible to take advantage of a wide range of generous tax concessions and other fiscal incentives. We have bilateral investment treaties with 32 countries and Avoidance of Double Taxation treaties with 28 countries, including Japan.”

She said the friendship with Japan was “tested” in the terror attack in Dhaka in July 2016, which led to the tragic death of seven Japanese nationals.

“It was during that moment of national anguish and mourning that yet again, the Japanese people and government stood by us and reassured us of Japan’s continued support to Bangladesh’s development,” she said. “Japan and Bangladesh are resolved to fight terrorism and extremism together.”

Both countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022. “I am confident that with our shared values and commitment to promoting peace and development, we shall ensure prosperity for our peoples. Our twin flags are a reminder of the umbilical ties that bind us together,” she said.

Since 1972, Bangladesh received $ 11.3 billion in official development aid from Tokyo, making Japan the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. The 40th official development assistance worth $2.5 billion will be signed during the prime minister’s visit.