UAE launches major campaign to assist Rohingyas
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 03:58 PM BdST
A nationwide drive has been launched in the UAE to generate donations for Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution in Myanmar, the embassy in Dhaka has said.
The initiative launched by the Emirates Red Crescent or ERC – From the UAE for Rohingya Children and Women – aims to provide the more than 1 million displaced refugees with food supplies, medical assistance, clean water, education and housing.
The nationwide campaign to support Rohingya refugees raised $8.91 million on its first day on May 24, with residents across the country showing their support.
“This campaign under the directives of His Highness President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is to provide help and support to the Rohingya refugees. More than 20 organizations in the UAE are participating together in this campaign, and on the first day, we collected more than $8.91 million,” said Fahad Abdul Rahman Bin Sultan, deputy secretary general for international aid affairs at the ERC, in a statement.
“We are going to send the aid by a Red Crescent convoy to Bangladesh as many of the refugees are based there, with the humanitarian campaign looking to their need,”
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra Region, and chairman of the ERC, has donated $1.35 million to the campaign.
The humanitarian campaign has been telecast on local television stations from May 24 to invite all residents across the country to participate in assisting Rohingyas.
Announcing the campaign on May 23, Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, secretary-general of the ERC, highlighted the escalating predicament faced by many of the Rohingya.
"The UAE has always been proactive in its solidarity with Rohingya refugees, especially children and women, and has worked from the very first moment to support them," he said.
