People endure sufferings at Tejgaon station to collect train tickets

Internet problem, favouritism, harassment of touts and irregularities caused the interruptions on the sale.

bdnews24.com found that it took customers between 18 and 21 hours to get their hands on tickets.

Railway authorities have been selling advance tickets from five places in Dhaka for the first time this year. The sale of advance train tickets began on May 22 and it came to an end on Sunday.

Those who came to the station to get their tickets for Jun 4 started queuing up in front of the three counters since Saturday and went without sleep overnight.

There were three counters at the Tejgaon Railway Station- two for men and one for women and people with special needs.

Although the authorities were scheduled to start the sale from 9am, only 60 tickets were sold until 10am. It almost took 3 minutes per customer to get a ticket.

Sometimes it took up to 10 minutes to collect a ticket as servers slowed down due to the internet problem, a customer told bdnews24.com adding that usually, it took nearly a minute to provide a ticket.

Hiramon Khan told bdnews24.com that she came there to get tickets for her family for Mymensingh around 3pm on Saturday. Her serial number was 80 and not even 20 people have been served.

“The authorities are taking five to ten minutes to provide a ticket. I'm taking all the trouble for my family. I would never endure such pain if I were alone," she said.

'Shadhin', who was looking to buy tickets for Jamalpur, was equally frustrated.

'Mokhles', another customer whose serial number was 373, said, “It is almost 12pm and still I have 100 people ahead of me. Now I am really worried about whether I can get my tickets within 4pm."

A local group of touts were hanging around in front of the counter reserved for women. Buyers claimed that they are selling tickets in exchange for high prices in collusion with policemen.

Defending themselves, a police official said, “We have arrested a few women and it is one of the reasons for the delay in handing tickets."

A few Ansar officials were caught while receiving money from the women in front of their counter.

A platoon of Ansar members have been deployed to take care of the situation, Tejgaon GRP station OC 'Rezaul' said.

'We were not told about the internet problem. We are trying to provide the customers with the best service amid this huge pressure," Tejgaon Station Master MA Aziz told bdnews24.com.