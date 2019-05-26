Home > Bangladesh

Blast injures policewoman, rickshaw-puller in Dhaka; police suspect bomb

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 11:00 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 11:28 PM BdST

An explosion at Malibagh in Dhaka has left two people, including a policewoman, injured.

The incident that occurred at about 9pm on Sunday is a crude bomb attack, police suspect.

All personnel in the capital were put on alert from the police control room after the incident. 

The injured are Traffic Police ASI Rasheda Akter Vabli, 28, and rickshaw-puller Lal Mia, 50.

They were first admitted to the Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital and then transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Traffic Sergeant Enamul Haque told the media at the DMCH.

Rasheda received injury in her left leg and Mia in his head, according to Enamul.

The policewoman was on duty when a car caught fire after a blast, the sergeant said.

“We suspect that someone hurled a crude bomb,” he added.

Paltan Police Station Inspector Abu Siddique said a fire started after the blast in a pickup behind a parked car of police’s Special Branch under the flyover opposite to a refuelling station.

Fire extinguishers from the refuelling station were used to douse the fire, the inspector said. 

“We are investigating what caused the blast,” he added.

