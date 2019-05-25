Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 03:14 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated two bridges over the rivers Meghna and Gomti along with several thoroughfares on the Joydebpur-Chandra-Tangail-Elenga Highway to ease the sufferings of travellers ahead of Eid.
Hasina opened the second Meghna and Gomti bridges to traffic on Saturday through a video conference at Ganabhaban and said the infrastructures will play a vital role in Bangladesh’s socio-economic development.
The prime minister also opened the Konabari and Chandra flyovers, Kaliakair, Deohata, Mirzapur and Gharinda underpasses and Kadda-1 and Bimail bridges on the Joydebpur-Tangail-Chandra-Elenga Highway.
“The world at present is a global village. We have to work with everyone to achieve socio-economic development. As such, we believe these projects will also our ability to extend regional cooperation.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lightning strike kills two farmers in Sirajganj
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- 13th span of Padma Bridge installed
- Police arrest two Rohingya women with fake passports at Dhaka airport
- Two killed by suspected muggers in Nawabganj
- Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- Hasina extends advance Eid greetings as she plans to travel abroad
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- PM Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory
Most Read
- India bans Islamist terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
- Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC
- Tearful Theresa May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU
- Coaching centre fire kills 19 students in India’s Gujarat
- Rice prices drop in Dhaka as government wrestles for control of grain markets
- In India’s city of temples, Narendra Modi is both hero and villain
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- Plucky Afghanistan stun Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
- Experienced Bangladesh out to change perceptions