Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 25 May 2019 02:05 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated two bridges over the rivers Meghna and Gomti along with several thoroughfares on the Joydebpur-Chandra-Tangail-Elenga Highway to ease the sufferings of travellers ahead of Eid.

Hasina opened the second Meghna and Gomti bridges to traffic on Saturday through a video conference at Ganabhaban and said the infrastructures will play a vital role in Bangladesh’s socio-economic development.

The prime minister also opened the Konabari and Chandra flyovers, Kaliakair, Deohata, Mirzapur and Gharinda underpasses and Kadda-1 and Bimail bridges on the Joydebpur-Tangail-Chandra-Elenga Highway.

“We believe the bridges that are being inaugurated today will be crucial for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. At the same time, we have created an avenue for regional cooperation and this will have a big impact on that,” said Hasina.

“The world at present is a global village. We have to work with everyone to achieve socio-economic development. As such, we believe these projects will also our ability to extend regional cooperation.”

