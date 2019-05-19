Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle

In another change, State Minister Murad Hasan has been shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry, said Mustafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry. From now on, Minister Tazul Islam will handle only the local government division and State Minister Swapan Bhattacharjee will deal with rural development and cooperatives.