Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 06:12 PM BdST
Minister Mustafa Jabbar will now focus only on the post and telecoms while State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak will deal with information and communication technology singlehandedly as the cabinet shuffled their tasks.
In another change, State Minister Murad Hasan has been shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry, said Mustafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry. From now on, Minister Tazul Islam will handle only the local government division and State Minister Swapan Bhattacharjee will deal with rural development and cooperatives.
