Gambia FM says it is 'determined' to place Rohingya genocide at ICJ

The foreign minister from the West African Muslim-majority country made the remark when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Friday.

"The Rohingya issue is a humanitarian crisis. The Gambian foreign minister said they are determined to place the issue to the International Court of Justice," the Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.

Myanmar security forces are accused of killings, gang rape and arson during a crackdown that drove more than 730,000 people to flee western Rakhine state for neighbouring Bangladesh after attacks on police posts by Rohingya insurgents in August 2017.

Myanmar has rejected most of the accusations and dismissed a report last September by the UN-appointed panel, which said military officers carried out the campaign against the Rohingya with "genocidal intent" and should stand trial.

The International Criminal Court, too, began primary investigations into alleged deportation of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The UN Human Rights Council decided to form an international panel to collect proofs of genocide and the crime against humanity on the Rohingyas and prepare case documents to try the perpetrators in future.

The Gambian foreign minister praised the women development and empowerment in Bangladesh under Hasina's watch, said the press secretary.

Tangara handed a letter from the Gambian president to the prime minister. A foreign office protocol has been signed to enhance the cooperation between the two countries during his visit.

Hasina shared her long struggle to reestablish democracy in the country since she returned home in 1981. She also highlighted the growth of GDP crossing eight percent and reducing the poverty rate to 21 percent during her tenure.

She mentioned her government's iniative to establish 100 economic zomes in the country in order to create employment and increase productivity through industrialisation.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Nazibur Rahman and Advisor Gowher Rizvi were present on the occasion.