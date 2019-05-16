Police shuffle six top officers, including DIG Habibur

Additional IGP Shafiqul Islam will now head the Criminal Investigation Department or CID, according to home ministry orders issued on Thursday.

The post fell vacant after Sheikh Hemayet Hossain Mia had retired.

Deputy Inspector General Habibur Rahman of Police Headquarters has been put in charge of Dhaka Range.

Dhaka Range DIG Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun will perform the duties of additional IGP at the Police Headquarters.

DIG Mahbubur Rahman of Police Headquarters has been made the chief of Naval Police.

Naval Police Chief DIG Sheikh Mohammad Maruf Hasan has been made rector of Police Staff College with the responsibilities of an additional IGP.