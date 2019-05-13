Home > Bangladesh

Poet Hayat Saif dies at 76

Prominent poet Hayat Saif has died at the age of 76 while undergoing treatment for old-age complications at a Dhaka hospital.

Saif breathed his last at the United Hospital around 12:05am on Monday, said Pias Majid, a spokesman for the Bangla Academy.

 

