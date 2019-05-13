Poet Hayat Saif dies at 76
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2019 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 03:36 PM BdST
Prominent poet Hayat Saif has died at the age of 76 while undergoing treatment for old-age complications at a Dhaka hospital.
Saif breathed his last at the United Hospital around 12:05am on Monday, said Pias Majid, a spokesman for the Bangla Academy.
More to follow
