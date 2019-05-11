Ten of the injured in Biman accident in Yangon flown back to Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2019 01:20 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 02:06 AM BdST
As many as 10 of those injured in the Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane accident at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar have returned to Bangladesh.
A special flight carrying them arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:45pm on Friday.
They included four of the passengers, two pilots, two cabin crew and two ground engineers, Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj said.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, Secretary Mohibul Haque, Biman Managing Director and CEO Captain Farhat Hasan Jamil and other top officials spoke to the victims at the airport.
Shakil, a general manager at Biman, said three of the injured were taken to the Apollo Hospital and the pilot to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.
One of the other victims was getting treatment at another hospital while the remaining five left for home
“We’ve spoken to the injured. Biman will bear the expenses of their treatment,” the state minister said.
TV screengrab
All of them were injured, and 18 were admitted to two hospitals in Yangon. All 18 were released on Friday.
Many of the passengers work in Myanmar or have business there and so they remained there, Biman’s Shakil said.
The passengers included 15 Bangladeshis. The others were citizens of China, Myanmar, the UK, Denmark, India, Canada, and France.
The undercarriage collapsed and the right hand wing also appears to have broken at the attachment point with the fuselage, it said in an entry on the accident on its website.
Bad weather caused the accident, State Minister Mahbub said, citing initial reports.
“An investigation committee has been formed. We will be able to reveal the reason behind the accident when we get the report,” he added.
