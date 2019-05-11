Home > Bangladesh

Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Meherpur

  Meherpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 10:37 AM BdST

A man suspected of raping a teenage schoolgirl has been killed in an alleged shootout with police in Meherpur's Gangni Upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Yakub Ali Kazal, 28, who hailed from Garadob village in Gangni. 

He was accused of raping a schoolgirl and throwing acid on a woman, said Sajedul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Gangni Police Station.

"Kazal died during a shootout at his village on early Saturday. Four police personnel were also wounded in the gunfight and received first aid," he told bdnews24.com.

"Police took him along on a raid to recover weapons. His accomplices opened fire on police after they arrived at Garadob village forcing them to retaliate," he added.

A doctor declared Kazal dead when he was taken to the Gangni Upazila Health Complex, according to the police officer.

A shotgun, two rounds of bullets and a machete were recovered from the site of the shooting.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: A view of the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

2 Rohingya children die in hill collapse

BSF kills Bangladeshi on Satkhira border: family

2 Sonagazi SIs suspended

Minor girl fighting for life after rape

Two drug suspects die in Cox’s Bazar

Hasina returns home after UK visit

Rape suspect dies in Meherpur shootout

Mohammed Atiqul Islam alias Kafi Islam and his wife Nafisa Ahmed manipulated workers in a “selfishly calculated and premeditated” way in their sweets shop. Photo: Courtesy of The New Zealand Herald

NZ jails couple for exploiting Bangladeshis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.