Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Meherpur
Published: 11 May 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 10:37 AM BdST
A man suspected of raping a teenage schoolgirl has been killed in an alleged shootout with police in Meherpur's Gangni Upazila.
The deceased has been identified as Yakub Ali Kazal, 28, who hailed from Garadob village in Gangni.
He was accused of raping a schoolgirl and throwing acid on a woman, said Sajedul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Gangni Police Station.
"Kazal died during a shootout at his village on early Saturday. Four police personnel were also wounded in the gunfight and received first aid," he told bdnews24.com.
"Police took him along on a raid to recover weapons. His accomplices opened fire on police after they arrived at Garadob village forcing them to retaliate," he added.
A doctor declared Kazal dead when he was taken to the Gangni Upazila Health Complex, according to the police officer.
A shotgun, two rounds of bullets and a machete were recovered from the site of the shooting.
