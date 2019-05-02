Bangladesh, US hold dialogue on security, ‘key component’ of ties
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 10:41 PM BdST
The seventh episode of the ‘security dialogue’ between the Bangladesh and the United States has noted that security cooperation is a “key component” in bilateral cooperation, the foreign ministry says.
Director General, Americas Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ferdousi Shahriar and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of the Political Military Affairs, US State Department Michael F Miller led the respective side in the dialogue held in Dhaka on Thursday.
The US side reiterated its support to the armed forces and law enforcers of Bangladesh in enhancing capacity through various forms of trainings, sharing of information, sophisticated equipment and joint exercises.
The two sides discussed the issue of re-introducing Bangladesh Biman flight between Dhaka and New York.
Among the key issues discussed in the dialogue were: peacekeeping with reference to Bangladesh’s role and involvement in building peacekeeping capacity, military to military cooperation, security assistance, defence trade, counterterrorism, countering violent extremism, border and regional issues with reference to the ongoing Rohingya crisis, vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, human security and border issues.
The Americans lauded Bangladesh’s role as a troops-contributing nation and the availability of required training facilities in Bangladesh to prepare the peacekeepers for missions anywhere in the world.
The Bangladesh side noted that Bangladesh is on the verge of fulfilling the UN requirement of 15 percent female peacekeepers.
The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism and civilian security issues. Bangladesh reiterated its stated position of “zero-tolerance” against any form of terrorism.
Bangladesh requested the US to return Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Bangladesh to face justice.
Information and data sharing was identified as a very vital area of cooperation in nabbing terrorists and preventing crimes.
The meeting had a brief overview of the traditional and non-traditional security concerns facing both countries in the region.
The Rohingya issue was identified as threat multiplier in regional and global contexts.
The US delegation assured to remain beside Bangladesh in executing a sustainable and dignified return of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar.
The US team responded affirmatively to Bangladesh’s call for working together in the maritime domain on security matters.
The two sides agreed to work together on multiple aspects of non-traditional security (NTS) in future, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth II
- Bangladesh, US hold dialogue on security, ‘key component’ of ties
- At least 10 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia car crash
- Storm surge likely to be 4-5 metres higher than usual during Fani
- Muhammad Musa named BRAC International’s executive director
- Cyclone Fani: Bangladesh to start evacuation in 19 coastal districts Friday
- Met office website crashes as cyclone news brings heavy traffic
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Three detained over ‘sexual harassment’ of Jashore madrasa girl
- Chattogram port halts cargo handling as Fani closes in
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
- Hasina arrives in London
- Bangladesh preparing as storm Fani likely to strike after lashing India
- Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength
- BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances
- Bangladesh to start evacuation for cyclone Fani in 19 coastal districts Friday
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
- Modi gets election boost with UN sanction against India's 'enemy No. 1'
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism