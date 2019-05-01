Bangladesh wishes Japan well as Reiwa era begins with Emperor Naruhito
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 07:39 PM BdST
The president of Bangladesh has greeted the new emperor of Japan with a wish that the new era will bring “peace and harmony” for the Japanese people.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally took up his post on Wednesday, a day after the abdication of his father, saying he felt a “sense of solemnity” but pledging to work as a symbol of the nation and the unity of its people.
With this a new era called Reiwa begins in Japan.
President Md Abdul Hamid in a message to the emperor wished that this “Reiwa will usher in an era of peace and harmony for the people of Japan, and take Japan to new height of prosperity and glory".
He extended his heartiest felicitation and warmest greetings on the emperor on his enthronement to the Chrysanthemum Throne.
“I firmly believe that with your blessings the deep bond of friendship between our two countries will grow strength to strength in the coming days.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bidding for BGMEA building hits Tk 17m
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Two domestic workers found dead on rooftop in Uttara
- PM Hasina flies to London
- Nusrat murder: Panel recommends disciplinary action against Feni SP, ex-Sonagazi police chief
- Sarbahara Party leader killed in Bogura ‘gunfight’
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Australia praises Hasina's leadership in gender equality
- Connectivity gives Dhaka-Delhi ties a boost: Shahriar
Most Read
- IS claims responsibility for cocktail attack on Dhaka police
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Mosaddique sacked as MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Hasina flying to London on Wednesday
- Journalist files defamation case against actress Shomi Kaiser
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Final results out for 39th special edition of BCS exam
- Mirza Fakhrul’s Bogura-6 seat declared vacant as he refuses to take oath as MP