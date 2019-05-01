Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh wishes Japan well as Reiwa era begins with Emperor Naruhito

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 May 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 07:39 PM BdST

The president of Bangladesh has greeted the new emperor of Japan with a wish that the new era will bring “peace and harmony” for the Japanese people.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally took up his post on Wednesday, a day after the abdication of his father, saying he felt a “sense of solemnity” but pledging to work as a symbol of the nation and the unity of its people.

With this a new era called Reiwa begins in Japan.

President Md Abdul Hamid in a message to the emperor wished that this “Reiwa will usher in an era of peace and harmony for the people of Japan, and take Japan to new height of prosperity and glory".

He extended his heartiest felicitation and warmest greetings on the emperor on his enthronement to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

“I firmly believe that with your blessings the deep bond of friendship between our two countries will grow strength to strength in the coming days.”

