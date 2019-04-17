Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh observes Mujibnagar Day to mark formation of first government

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Apr 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 12:18 PM BdST

Tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have poured in as Bangladesh observes the historic Mujibnagar Day, commemorating the formation of the country's provisional government in Meherpur in 1971.

Sheikh Hasina launched the celebrations on Monday, first as prime minister and then as Awami League president, by placing wreaths at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

Members of her Cabinet and senior Awami League leaders joined her in paying respect to the founder of the nation.

Awami League's affiliate organisations later paid floral tributes to the portrait of the independence hero.

The ruling Awami League started the day's programme by hoisting the national flag and the party flag at the Bangabandhu Bhaban and atop all its party offices across the country at sunrise.

On this day in 1971, Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam had taken oath as the acting president of the provisional government in exile in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Tajuddin Ahmad was its first prime minister, M Mansur Ali finance minister, Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad foreign minister and HM Qamruzzaman took oath as the home, and relief and rehabilitation minister.

General Ataul Gani Osmani was appointed as the commander-in-chief of Bangladesh liberation army.

A day after the government was formed, Tajuddin addressed the nation. With it, the world came to know that a government had been formed for a nation in the making.

The skilled leadership of the government-in-exile won the war within nine months, which gave birth to the new nation on Dec 16, 1971. 

