Nuruddin, Shamim confess to their roles in Nusrat’s death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2019 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 01:44 PM BdST
Nuruddin and Shahadat Hossain Shamim have confessed to their roles in the death of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi after arson attacks on her in Feni.
The suspects’ statements were recorded in the chamber of Senior Judicial Magistrate Zakir Hossain, said Taherul Haque Chauhan, additional superintendent of police in the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI.
Nur and Shamim were brought to the court at 3pm on Sunday and the judge recorded their statements until 1am on Monday.
"The court cross-examined their statements and interrogated them as they gave their statements," said Taherul.
"They committed the murder following the directive from madrasa principal Siraj-Ud-Daula. They divulged the names of their accomplices,” said the police official without sharing further details as the investigation into the case is ongoing.
Nur Uddin spearheaded the campaign at Sonagazi Upazila demanding the release of the principal after he was arrested in the sexual assault case filed by Nusrat’s family.
Nuruddin was one of the four burqa-clad persons with ties to the arson attack.
“The suspects mentioned two reasons for the murder. One of them was that the ‘Alem’ or religious preacher community was demeaned through her case and the other was Nusrat’s refusal to the romantic relationship proposed by Shahadat Hossain Shamim,” DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder told the press on Saturday.
Shamim, who was also a close aide to Siraj, was arrested in Mymensingh on Friday.
At least 13 persons were involved in the arson attack on Nusrat including two female students, said DIG Banaj Kumar . One of them was Umme Sultana Poppy, the niece of the principal.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI
- Ctg mayor vows to ban smoking in public places
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
- Slain RU teacher Prof Shafiul's son questions police probe
- RMG worker dies in a road crash in Dhaka's Jatrabari
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- PM Hasina consoles Nusrat’s parents, promises justice
- Nusrat murder: AL leader Maksud Alam remanded for five days
- Police detain 63 during anti-drug drive in Dhaka
- Nuruddin, Shamim confess to their roles in Nusrat’s death
Most Read
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Fire at City Park building in Dhaka’s Mirpur-14 under control
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- Teen girl raped in Chattogram
- Nusrat murder: AL leader Maksud Alam remanded for five days
- BNP leader hacked to death in Bogura
- Three sentenced to death for killing Rajshahi University teacher
- Nuruddin, Shamim confess to their roles in Nusrat’s death
- Noted singer Subir Nandi hospitalised
- Tracking phones, Google is a dragnet for the police