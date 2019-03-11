12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport

The gold bars were recovered with the support from National Security Intelligence early on Monday after the plane arrived from Dubai, said Customs department’s Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury.

“The gold bars were wrapped up with tape on the back of a mirror in the plane’s toilet. A total of 106 bars weighing 12 kg were recovered after removing the tape.”

No suspect has been arrested over the incident.

We will start an investigation to find the smugglers, Othello Chowdhury said.