12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2019 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 01:09 PM BdST
Customs authorities at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka have seized around 12 kilograms of gold bars from a toilet on a Biman Bangladesh aircraft.
The gold bars were recovered with the support from National Security Intelligence early on Monday after the plane arrived from Dubai, said Customs department’s Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury.
“The gold bars were wrapped up with tape on the back of a mirror in the plane’s toilet. A total of 106 bars weighing 12 kg were recovered after removing the tape.”
No suspect has been arrested over the incident.
We will start an investigation to find the smugglers, Othello Chowdhury said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DUCSU polls: Hour-long delay at Ruqayyah Hall
- Polls suspended at Kuwait-Bangladesh Maitree Hall, provost replaced after proof of vote fraud found
- DUCSU goes to polls after 28-year wait
- Gender equality, women’s empowerment must go beyond any rhetoric, says foreign minister
- Staggered Upazila elections kick off, EC says phase 1 ‘largely peaceful’
- Murtaza Bashir, Hasan Azizul Huq receive Independence Awards
- Voting halted at six Kurigram centres over ‘ballot snatching’
- Sadarghat boat capsize: Rescue workers find body of Shahida Begum, raising death toll to six
- Man named in seven cases hacked to death in Madaripur
- Polling centre closed, 3 held in Sirajganj
Most Read
- Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157
- Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
- DUCSU election: Polls suspended for three hours at Kuwait Maitree Hall, provost replaced
- Chinese carriers, Ethiopian Airlines suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after crash
- Are there problems with the Boeing 737 Max? A second deadly crash raises new questions
- Murtaja Baseer, Hasan Azizul Huq receive Independence Awards
- Khaleda wants to receive treatment at United, not BSMMU
- Saudi prince arrested over bloody 'assault' video
- Saudi visit builds confidence, lays track for future investment, says Ambassador Moshi
- Plastic purge decision reversed in Old Dhaka hit by fatal Chawkbazar fire