International Criminal Court team in Bangladesh for Rohingya atrocities probe

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 01:08 AM BdST

A delegation from the office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has arrived in Dhaka for an initial probe into alleged atrocities committed against the Rohingya by the Myanmar military.

Apart from meeting with the relevant ministers and senior officials, the seven-member team would go to Cox’s Bazar, an official with knowledge of their visit told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who opened the case at The Hague-based court, is not part of the team.

Bangladesh has given shelter to over 700,000 Rohingyas since Aug 2017 when they fled ethnic cleansing in the Rakhine State.

Last year in September, the ICC prosecutor opened a preliminary probe into Myanmar's alleged crimes against the ethnic minority, including killings, sexual violence and forced deportations.

A preliminary examination can lead to a formal investigation by the ICC and then possible indictments.

The ICC delegation will have meetings with Law Minister Anisul Huq and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, among others, according to the official.

