KOICA launches ‘digital municipality services system’ in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Feb 2019 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 03:53 AM BdST

South Korea's development arm KOICA has introduced the ‘digital municipality services system’ in Bangladesh to ease public sufferings.

KOICA said it is expected that the newly developed service system will easy the process of getting public services such as property management, online councilor certificate, holding tax and water bill within a single system.

The citizens can get all services through online and also by mobile devices. The system will help cut the time of getting public services.

The “Digital Municipality Service System” is a pilot project under the KOICA-supported “Establishment of the e-Government Master Plan for Digital Bangladesh” project which was initiated in 2014 with the grant assistant of $3.2 million, it said.

“The project’s aim is to establish a digital platform in municipality sector to manage all types of resources in an organized, effective and efficiency way and provide one-stop fast and accurate services to the people of Bangladesh.”

Once the project is implemented, the municipalities will become “efficient, cost effective in operation, reliable, more transparent, provide better services to citizens, and gain overall improved management in governance.”

Currently, a total of 10 municipality offices will get these facilities on a pilot basis.

KOICA Country Director Joe Hyun-Gue, and ICT Secretary N M Ziaul Alam were present among others at the launch on Wednesday in Dhaka.

A training for the municipality officers has also begun.

File Photo

Photo: Jamie Wiseman for the Daily Mail

