EC orders Rajshahi MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury to leave Upazila election zone
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 05:33 PM BdST
Awami League MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury has been ordered to leave an Upazila electoral zone in Rajshahi for violating rules.
The Election Commission issued the order in a letter to the Rajshahi-1 MP, said Joint Secretary Farhad Ahmmed Khan on Wednesday.
The letter mentions that Chowdhury was named in media reports for allegedly threatening a runner for the post of Upazila Council chairman in Godagari.
He is also accused of telling voters to not bother with voting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Khaleda Zia seeks bail from High Court in deadly Cumilla arson attack case
- EC orders Rajshahi MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury to leave Upazila election zone
- ACC interrogates Nazmul Huda over 10-year old graft case
- Three sentenced to death for killing friend in Narayanganj
- Uttara road blocked by locals, RMG workers protesting child death
- Drug case suspect killed in ‘shootout’ in Gulistan
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Bureaucrats’ ‘incompetence’ to follow fire safety advices irks HC
- High Court orders disposal of 10 years old criminal cases within six months
- IUB seminar reminisces about Liberation War
Most Read
- India, Pakistan down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash