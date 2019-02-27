Home > Bangladesh

EC orders Rajshahi MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury to leave Upazila election zone 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 05:33 PM BdST

Awami League MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury has been ordered to leave an Upazila electoral zone in Rajshahi for violating rules.

The Election Commission issued the order in a letter to the Rajshahi-1 MP, said Joint Secretary Farhad Ahmmed Khan on Wednesday.   

The letter mentions that Chowdhury was named in media reports for allegedly threatening a runner for the post of Upazila Council chairman in Godagari.  

He is also accused of telling voters to not bother with voting.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

IUB seminar reminisces on Liberation War

Uttara road blocked over death of child

Photo: Jamie Wiseman for the Daily Mail

‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children

Dispose of 10-year old cases: HC

Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh

Unknown disease hits normal life

3 water-selling firms lose licence

Dhaka North City Corporation Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam campaigns in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Election campaigns end at midnight

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.