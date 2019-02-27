Chawkbazar tragedy: Bureaucrats’ ‘incompetence’ to follow fire safety advices irks HC

“The recommendations have not been implemented in so many years! What will we do with these incompetent bureaucrats?” the court asked on Tuesday at a hearing of a writ petition on the devastating fire at Chawkbazar.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued a set of rules and orders after initially hearing the petition seeking compensation for the victims, relocation of chemical warehouses and implementation of the Nimtali investigation committee’s recommendations.

The court in a rule asked why the failure to implement the recommendations of the Nimtali committee and to prevent the recurrence of similar incident in Chawkbazar will not be declared illegal.

It also asked why it will not order the authorities to enact effective laws and guidelines and implement these quickly and firmly on production, storage, marketing and transportation of explosives, chemicals, products and fuel like petroleum.

The secretaries to cabinet, law, home affairs, industries, power, energy and mineral resources ministries, BSCIC chairman, and Dhaka South mayor are among 10 who have four weeks to respond to the rules.

At least 67 people died on the spot when a fire destroyed five buildings and a number of vehicles in an intersection of Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar overnight on Feb 20.

Chemicals, raw plastic materials, flammables like deodorant canisters stored in the buildings fanned the fire, Fire Service and Civil Defence officials said.

Many have blamed the failure to remove the chemical warehouses from the densely populated area as recommended by the Nimtali fire investigation committee led to the recurrence of such devastation.

Locals stage a protest in Chawkbazar's Churihatta, demanding an end to the use of gas cylinders. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Four writ petitions and a supplementary petition were filed at the High Court on Sunday over the deadly fire at Chawkbazar.

The High Court on Tuesday issued the rules and orders after hearing the petition filed by Noor Mohammad Azmi and Khandaker Kawser, said Ruhul Kuddus Kajol, the lawyer for the petitioners.

The court adjourned the three other writ petitions by lawyers Yunus Ali Akond, ZI Khan Panna and an Old Dhaka resident, Md Jabed Mia, for four weeks, Kajol said.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told the court in response to a question that the families of the victims who died in the Chawkbazar fire have been paid Tk 100,000 each in compensation.

When the court said the amount was insufficient and asked that it be raised to Tk 500,000 for each of the families, the attorney general suggested Tk 500,000 would be “hefty for the government as it was not responsible for the incident”.

The court then asked Alam to discuss with government high-ups whether they can raise the amount considering humane aspects.