Nur, Rashed chosen to lead quota protesters’ panel in DUCSU polls

Muhammad Rashed Khan, another convener of the group and a Department of Banking and Insurance student at the University of Dhaka, has been named for the DUCSU general secretary’s post.

A third joint convener, Farooq Hasan, of the Department of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies Department, was picked for the post of assistant general secretary.

Hasan Al Mamun, chief of the council’s election management committee, announced the names at a media briefing at Dhaka University on Monday. He will not be able to run in the polls as he is not a current student of the university.

THE QUOTA PROTESTERS’ PANEL

Nurul Haque Nur (vice-president), Muhammad Rashed Khan (general secretary), Farooq Hasan (assistant general secretary), Nazmul Huda (secretary of Liberation War and Freedom Fight affairs), Sheikh Emilee Jamal (secretary of common room and cafeteria affairs), Habibullah Belali (secretary of international affairs), Akram Hossain (secretary of literature), Nahid Islam (cultural secretary), Mamunur Rashid Mamun (sports secretary), Razibul Islam (student’s transport secretary) and Aktar Hossain (secretary of social service affairs.)

Members: Umme Kulsum Bonya, Raiyan Abdullah, Sab Al Masani, Imran Hossain and Shariar Alam Sumya.

Bangladesh Chhatra League and Bangladesh Chhatra Maitree had previously announced their panels for the DUCSU and hall committee elections.

The polls are being held at Dhaka University after 28 years.