Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’

RAB Law and Media Wing Director Mufti Mahmud Khan told bdnews24.com that the database named the suspect as Md Polash Ahmed, who hailed from Dudhghata in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.

After the commando raid at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Aiport on Sunday evening, army and air force officials had only said the individual was named ‘Mahadi’ and was approximately 26-27 years of age.

They were unable to provide additional details regarding his identity or his motives at the time. Chattogram Police Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman stated on Sunday night that the weapon the suspect had on him was a ‘toy pistol’.

RAB said, citing the Biman passenger list, that the suspect boarded the flight at Dhaka’s Shajalal Airport. The flight, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 737 BG 147, was headed to Dubai after a stop in Chattogram.

According to Mufti Mahmud Khan, the name on the passenger list was Ahmed, Md Polash. His seat number was 17A.

RAB official Khan did not state the offence for which Ahmed had been entered into the criminal database.