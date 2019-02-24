Home > Bangladesh

Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane

  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2019 09:07 PM BdST

The suspect who hijacked a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane has been killed in an army commando operation at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Major General SM Matiur Rahman, the GOC of Chattogram, briefed the media about the operation at the airport around 8:45pm on Sunday.

The suspect had identified himself as ‘Mahadi’ to a crew member and been carrying a pistol, Matiur said.

He also said Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman from a Bangladesh Air Force base in Chattogram successfully engaged the suspect in conversations in aid of the army commandos.

Lieutenant Colonel Imrul Hasan, who had led the commando operation to free hostages in the Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack in Dhaka, also headed the operation at the airport, Matiur said.

