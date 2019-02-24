Home > Bangladesh

All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister

Published: 24 Feb 2019 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 07:35 PM BdST

All the passengers of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, who were held hostage by a which has been hijacked at Chattogram airport, have disembarked from the plane, the home minister has said.

The Dubai-bound plane from Dhaka was hijacked when it landed at Shah Amanat International Airport on Sunday afternoon, Asaduzzaman Khan said.    

“So far we know, an armed man pointed gun at the pilot’s head. But all the passengers    have disembarked. The pilot has also gotten off, “he told bdnews24.com. 

“We are certain that a suspect is still inside the plane,” he said and added that the authorities were trying to know actually what happened.

Biman Station Manager Mahfuzul Alam at Shah Amanat Airport also confirmed that the plane was hijacked, but declined to reveal more details.

