All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2019 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 07:35 PM BdST
All the passengers of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, who were held hostage by a which has been hijacked at Chattogram airport, have disembarked from the plane, the home minister has said.
The Dubai-bound plane from Dhaka was hijacked when it landed at Shah Amanat International Airport on Sunday afternoon, Asaduzzaman Khan said.
“So far we know, an armed man pointed gun at the pilot’s head. But all the passengers have disembarked. The pilot has also gotten off, “he told bdnews24.com.
“We are certain that a suspect is still inside the plane,” he said and added that the authorities were trying to know actually what happened.
Biman Station Manager Mahfuzul Alam at Shah Amanat Airport also confirmed that the plane was hijacked, but declined to reveal more details.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police surround Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight at Chattogram airport
- Shovon, Rabbani chosen to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU polls
- UPDF central leader arrested in Rangamati six-murder case
- Officials must take responsibility for probe delays, says ACC chief
- Chhatra Dal stages protests near DU VC’s office seeking election delay
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Newborn girl found in Dhaka hospital shower
- Shovon, Rabbani to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU election
- Health hazards from tobacco-use drain $3.6 billion from Bangladesh's economy: Study
- Govt did nothing in nine years after Nimtoli tragedy: BNP’s Mosharraf
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Biman plane hijack drama ends in Chattogram; suspect held; all passengers, crew unharmed
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Government determined to remove chemical factories from Old Dhaka, says Obaidul Quader
- Excavation of Bangabandhu tunnel underneath Karnaphuli River to start Sunday
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip Barua blames Amir Hossain Amu
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Chawkbazar fire: Removal of stored chemicals begins, mayor issues warning
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans