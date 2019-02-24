All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister

The Dubai-bound plane from Dhaka was hijacked when it landed at Shah Amanat International Airport on Sunday afternoon, Asaduzzaman Khan said.

“So far we know, an armed man pointed gun at the pilot’s head. But all the passengers have disembarked. The pilot has also gotten off, “he told bdnews24.com.

“We are certain that a suspect is still inside the plane,” he said and added that the authorities were trying to know actually what happened.

Biman Station Manager Mahfuzul Alam at Shah Amanat Airport also confirmed that the plane was hijacked, but declined to reveal more details.