Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2019 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 08:41 PM BdST
A suspect has been arrested in the hijacking of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.
Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, who participated in the operations, told reporters about the development at the airport around 7:45pm on Sunday.
The suspect had wanted to talk to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Air Force official said.
All the passengers and crew members are unharmed, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police surround Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight at Chattogram airport
- Shovon, Rabbani chosen to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU polls
- UPDF central leader arrested in Rangamati six-murder case
- Officials must take responsibility for probe delays, says ACC chief
- Chhatra Dal stages protests near DU VC’s office seeking election delay
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Newborn girl found in Dhaka hospital shower
- Shovon, Rabbani to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU election
- Health hazards from tobacco-use drain $3.6 billion from Bangladesh's economy: Study
- Govt did nothing in nine years after Nimtoli tragedy: BNP’s Mosharraf
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Biman plane hijack drama ends in Chattogram; suspect held; all passengers, crew unharmed
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Government determined to remove chemical factories from Old Dhaka, says Obaidul Quader
- Excavation of Bangabandhu tunnel underneath Karnaphuli River to start Sunday
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip Barua blames Amir Hossain Amu
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Chawkbazar fire: Removal of stored chemicals begins, mayor issues warning
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans