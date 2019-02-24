Home > Bangladesh

Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2019 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 08:41 PM BdST

A suspect has been arrested in the hijacking of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, who participated in the operations, told reporters about the development at the airport around 7:45pm on Sunday.   

The suspect had wanted to talk to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Air Force official said.

All the passengers and crew members are unharmed, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

All passengers disembarked: Minister

Suspect arrested in Biman plane hijack

BCL announces panel for DUCSU polls

Police surround Biman flight in Chattogram

Ananda Chakma arrested in Rangamati six-murder case

Officials must bear blame for probe delays: ACC

Chhatra Dal stages protests near DU VC’s office

Boring of Bangabandhu Tunnel begins

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.