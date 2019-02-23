Bangladesh displays diversity in International Mother Language Day celebrations in Denmark
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2019 01:30 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 01:30 AM BdST
The Bangladesh embassy in Copenhagen has celebrated the International Mother Language Day at the prestigious Asia House auditorium in Copenhagen in a “multi-cultural” ambience.
Ambassadors and diplomats from foreign missions, a good number of academicians, representatives of civil society and media and members of Bangladesh community attended the programme on Thursday, the embassy said.
At the outset, one-minute silence was observed in the remembrance of those who were killed in the fire at Dhaka’s Chawkbazar just before the beginning of February 21, which is also observed as the Language Martyrs Day in Bangladesh.
The embassy screened a video on the Ekushey song composed in twelve different languages.
Prof Marie Højlund Roesgaard of the Department of Cross-Cultural Studies at Copenhagen University presented the keynote speech with an emphasis on upholding the spirit of ‘Ekushey’ to preserve and develop indigenous languages around the world.
Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad A Muhith in his remarks paid homage to the memories of the language martyrs and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mubibur Rahman, who had steered the language movement from within the confines of the prison cell.
He shed lights on the significance of the day in line with the theme of International Mother Language Day 2019-“Indigenous languages matter for development, peace building and reconciliation”.
The UNESCO in 1999 unanimously adopted a resolution declaring the Feb 21 as the International Mother Language Day which later received UNGA’s recognition.
A cultural programme was also presented by the artistes from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Denmark and Sweden, displaying rich cultural diversities.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coconut tree falls on Dhaka road, kills one, injures seven
- Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed condole Dhaka fire deaths
- Bangladesh displays diversity in International Mother Language Day celebrations in Denmark
- Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders in vehicles following Chawkbazar fire
- bdnews24 publishing limited launches book on ‘most relevant’ Mashrafe
- Rohingya suspect in killing of Ansar member in 2016 camp attack shot dead
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- Four killed in ‘shootouts’ with police in Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Cox’s Bazar
- Old Dhaka fire: 9 burn victims not ‘out of danger’
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Gas cylinders became 'as lethal as bombs' during Old Dhaka fire
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’
- 'Dream of a safe place': Saudi sisters in hiding in Hong Kong after fleeing family
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire