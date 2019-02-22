Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims

Many people are still missing after a devastating fire killed at least 67 people at Churihatta on Wednesday night.

Besides Putin, US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl Miller sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to a statement from her office.

Official spokesperson for the India’s external affairs ministry Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter, “India is saddened by the loss of lives as a result of tragic fire in Dhaka on February 20.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to relatives of those affected by the accident. As a close neighbour and partner, we stand by the people and the Government of Bangladesh in this hour of grief.”

British Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt has expressed “deep shock” over the loss of lives.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the terrible loss of lives following the chemical warehouse fire in Dhaka, a city I visited earlier this week,” she tweeted. “My thoughts are with those families who have lost loved ones.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to condole the deaths.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives because of the devastating fire in Bangladesh. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” she wrote.