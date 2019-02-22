Rohingya suspect in killing of Ansar member in 2016 camp attack shot dead
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2019 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2019 07:36 PM BdST
A Rohingya man, accused in a three-year-old case started over an attack on a check post outside a Rohingya refugee camp, has been killed in an alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The deceased Nurul Alam, 35, died in the so-called gunfight that allegedly took place in the Damdamia area of Hnila union early on Friday, said RAB-15 Teknaf camp in-charge Lieutenant Mirza Shahed Mahtab.
Miscreants mounted an attack on the Ansar barracks at a Rohingya refugee camp in Noapara Muchni area on May 13 in 2016.
Commander Ali Hossain was shot dead by miscreants during the attack, after which they stole arms and ammunition used by Ansar and fled.
A case was filed with Teknaf Police Station against 30/35 unknown people, along with Alam, a day after the incident, said Md Alamgir Hossain, acting commander of the camp.
Alam had been at large since the incident took place. He used to lead a robbery gang and organise Rohingyas to commit crimes, Lieutenant Mirza Shahed said.
The elite force conducted an operation in the Damdamia area after receiving information about a criminal gathering early on Friday, he said.
‘The criminals opened fire on RAB forcing them to retaliate, according to him. "At one point, Alam was found wounded at the scene.”
He was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead, Shahed said.
Two shotguns, two magazines and 13 bullets were recovered from the scene, RAB said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- Four killed in ‘shootouts’ with police in Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Cox’s Bazar
- Old Dhaka fire: 9 burn victims not ‘out of danger’
- Gas cylinders became 'as lethal as bombs' during Old Dhaka fire
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’
- 26 women, child return home after serving jail time in India
- Mother, earth and human: street art sends message of love for Bangla
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens
- Gas cylinders became 'as lethal as bombs' during Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- Chawkbazar fire victims being buried at Azimpur Graveyard
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’