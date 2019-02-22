Rohingya suspect in killing of Ansar member in 2016 camp attack shot dead

The deceased Nurul Alam, 35, died in the so-called gunfight that allegedly took place in the Damdamia area of Hnila union early on Friday, said RAB-15 Teknaf camp in-charge Lieutenant Mirza Shahed Mahtab.

Miscreants mounted an attack on the Ansar barracks at a Rohingya refugee camp in Noapara Muchni area on May 13 in 2016.

Commander Ali Hossain was shot dead by miscreants during the attack, after which they stole arms and ammunition used by Ansar and fled.

A case was filed with Teknaf Police Station against 30/35 unknown people, along with Alam, a day after the incident, said Md Alamgir Hossain, acting commander of the camp.

Alam had been at large since the incident took place. He used to lead a robbery gang and organise Rohingyas to commit crimes, Lieutenant Mirza Shahed said.

The elite force conducted an operation in the Damdamia area after receiving information about a criminal gathering early on Friday, he said.

‘The criminals opened fire on RAB forcing them to retaliate, according to him. "At one point, Alam was found wounded at the scene.”

He was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead, Shahed said.

Two shotguns, two magazines and 13 bullets were recovered from the scene, RAB said.