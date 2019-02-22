Mother, earth and human: street art sends message of love for Bangla
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2019 01:44 PM BdST
Mother, earth and human – these were the three features of wall paintings created by artist Bishwajit Goswami and his students for International Mother Language Day.
The murals – Ma, Mati O Manush -- caught the attention of passersby at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar, the national monument dedicated to the martyrs of the Bangla Language movement.
Goswami, a teacher at the Institute of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, has long been working on a series of artworks on the Bangla language, using many mediums to convey the hidden charms of every day words.
Photo via Facebook profile of artist Bishwajit Goswami
A visitor looks at wall art 'human' on International Mother Language Day on Thursday.
He believes their appeal should not be limited to gallery-goers, said the artist. His mural on the wall of Jagannath Hall was already creating a buzz, as people posed to take photos with them.
“I took the language movement as my subject; and that’s why I chose the place near Shaheed Minar to paint the mural allowing the common people to relate to it.
“Everyone can’t visit the galleries but they can see the art if it is on the street. This is a great opportunity for us,” Goswami told bdnews24.com.
Goswami (C) poses with his students. Photo via the artist's Facebook profile.
‘Ma’ is portrayed in green. “This is a representation of green Bangladesh” ‘Mati’ or earth is painted in dark brown. ‘Manush’ or human is painted with a theme of red, which Goswami said represents the passion of the Language Movement.
“We wanted to portray through art women’s contribution to the Language Movement.”
“A woman is both tender and tough. Women’s role in the Language Movement is undoubtedly important; these characters are symbols of that reality and will help us to safeguard our identity.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’
- 26 women, child return home after serving jail time in India
- Mother, earth and human: street art sends message of love for Bangla
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims
- Bodies of 40 Chawkbazar fire victims handed over to families
- Tragedy strikes Old Dhaka again as chemical factories not moved away
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar fire victims being buried at Azimpur Graveyard
- Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens
- August Abchhaya writer made up a blurb using my name: Hasan Azizul Huq
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- Chawkbazar fire victims being buried at Azimpur Graveyard
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?