Mother, earth and human: street art sends message of love for Bangla

The murals – Ma, Mati O Manush -- caught the attention of passersby at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar, the national monument dedicated to the martyrs of the Bangla Language movement.

Goswami, a teacher at the Institute of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, has long been working on a series of artworks on the Bangla language, using many mediums to convey the hidden charms of every day words.

Photo via Facebook profile of artist Bishwajit Goswami

A visitor looks at wall art 'human' on International Mother Language Day on Thursday.

He believes their appeal should not be limited to gallery-goers, said the artist. His mural on the wall of Jagannath Hall was already creating a buzz, as people posed to take photos with them.

“I took the language movement as my subject; and that’s why I chose the place near Shaheed Minar to paint the mural allowing the common people to relate to it.

“Everyone can’t visit the galleries but they can see the art if it is on the street. This is a great opportunity for us,” Goswami told bdnews24.com.

Goswami (C) poses with his students. Photo via the artist's Facebook profile.

The artist said he depicted the beauty of Bangla words on the images of three women, in an effort to reimagine the bond between language and the people. He used Nisha, Suma Surovi and Samin Sababa as his models.

‘Ma’ is portrayed in green. “This is a representation of green Bangladesh” ‘Mati’ or earth is painted in dark brown. ‘Manush’ or human is painted with a theme of red, which Goswami said represents the passion of the Language Movement.

“We wanted to portray through art women’s contribution to the Language Movement.”

“A woman is both tender and tough. Women’s role in the Language Movement is undoubtedly important; these characters are symbols of that reality and will help us to safeguard our identity.”