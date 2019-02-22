Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
After dozens of deaths in an inferno, the odour of burnt deodorant canisters, charred buildings and cars have filled the silent and dark air of Churihatta, where Nanda Kumar Dutta Road and Sheikh Ajgar Lane intersect like many other streets in the congested Old Dhaka neighbourhood.
The area was as busy as other days on Wednesday with the shopkeepers preparing to shutter down for the night.
It was the eve of Language Movement Day. Friday and Saturday made it the day before three holidays, drawing larger crowds of customers from different parts of Dhaka.
The intersection in front of the Shahi Mosque was so packed with over 100 rickshaws, autorickshaws, private cars and pick-up vans that there was little or no space for the people travelling on the streets, mostly returning home, to walk.
All hell broke loose sometime around 10:30pm with a loud bang.
The fire was so massive, so intense that a couple and their baby boy on a rickshaw were burnt alive instantly, a witness said.
It spread so fast that most of the people inside the flats, shops and warehouses of Wahed Manjil, the building which suffered most damage, did not have the time to get out to safety.
Some were burning while they were running away, according to a witness.
And urban planner Iqbal Habib believes the fire caused similar devastation like the one at Nimtali, a nearby Old Dhaka area, around a decade ago because the authorities did not follow the recommendations of a committee formed after the 2010 incident that claimed 127 lives.
The fire service called off the rescue operation on Thursday afternoon and sent 70 body bags to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where relatives were already gathered to find their loved ones.
As many as 40 could be identified and handed over to the families for burial.
A list of 11 missing has also been hung at the hospital where a number of victims, nine of them with burn injuries, were fighting for their lives.
President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury have expressed sorrow over the casualties in the devastation.
Many foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have condoled the losses.
Electricity, water and gas supplies to Churihatta have not resumed, leaving the area in eerie darkness on Thursday night.
Lights brought by the fire service for dumping work was the lone source of light in the area, left by many families.
CONFUSION OVER ORIGIN
There are conflicting accounts about the origin of the fire in statements of witnesses, officials, and the media while fire service declined comment on the matter before the conclusion of investigations.
Some witnesses said a gas cylinder on a pickup truck exploded triggering the fire.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun agreed.
It was could not be confirmed whether it was caarying the CNG cylinder or liquefied petroleum gas or LPG cylinder.
He saw the pickup falling on the street from above as he heard a loud bang.
“I think the impact of the explosion threw the pickup up. I saw it falling. The fire spread instantly at the moment,” he said.
The vehicle was stuck in the traffic congestion in front of Rajmahal Restaurant, in front of which there were the stove and some LPG cylinders, and Wahed Manjil, which housed warehouses of flammable materials like plastic and perfume cans.
The explosion set the cars, rickshaws, motorcycles and other vehicles on the street ablaze instantly.
“The fire spread quickly as there were gas cylinders in front of Rajmahal Restaurant and warehouses of plastic and chemicals,” he added.
A dead body is recovered from the ruins of a massive fire at Churihatta of Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Most walls of the five burnt buildings have been burnt down. The mosque lost tiles on its front side.
Raw materials for making plastic are seen scattered in the ruins of Churihatta in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“The fire spread within 10 to 15 seconds after the loud bang,” Md Mofazzal Hossain, a 14-year old student of a madrasa run by the mosque authorities, said.
He and other students of the institution along with their teachers witnessed the devastation from the rooftop before jumping onto another building.
Many of those injured broke their bones and received cuts from smashed glasses after jumping off the buildings.
Charred buildings and vehicles are seen in the wake of a massive fire at Churihatta of Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“We saw people in flames running away, crying for help. The students are still panicked,” he said.
The muezzin, who has been in the area for 12 years, said the residents asked the owners to remove the warehouses repeatedly but no-one paid heed.
“The cars then caught fire. It spread to the buildings later,” he said.
Trader Bulbul Ahmed from a nearby street said he thought it was an explosion of an electric transformer.
Abdul Alim, who resides in a building on Ajgar Ali Lane, said the vehicles were stuck on the street and it was difficult to even walk when he went to buy breads from the restaurant just before the fire started.
Md Sohel, a witness, said, “The fire spread from one car to another instantly. The fire was so intense that a couple and their baby on a rickshaw died on the spot.”
Fire service’s Debashish said chemicals stored in the warehouses helped the fire spread in the blink of an eye.
“Plenty of body spray, shaving foam, aerosol and similar products there. It needs to checked whether flammable article spread in the form of gas from these,” he told bdnews24.com.
“Maybe the explosion was caused because of that reason (gaseous flammable articles), which happens also when gas accumulates in a locked room,” he added.
“There goes a saying that you need to be a man of action, not words. That’s where the failure lies. And it is at such extreme a level now that we have failed to force the government to do it (follow the recommendations) in nine years despite recurrences. People are also as reluctant as (government),” he told bdnews24.com.
“It is nothing but suicide when you leave everything up to God instead of trying to prevent things from happening. These killings are happening again and again because of this fatalistic view.
“These are killings caused by our inaction, reluctance and fatalism,” he added.
“It has taught us a good lesson, given us a wake-up call,” he said.
