PM Hasina orders prompt medical help for victims of Old Dhaka fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Feb 2019 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 12:04 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered prompt assistance for the victims of a massive fire in Old Dhaka that killed at least 70 people. 
She has expressed her deep shock and sorrow, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told briefing on Thursday morning.

At least 40 people were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Of them, at least nine had burn injuries from fire that began around 10:30pm Wednesday.

At least 500 relatives of deceased or missing persons were gathered at the hospital, but most of the bodies have been burned beyond recognition, authorities say.    

The fire began at a four-storey building behind the Shahi Mosque at Churihatta and caused a transformer to blow up, which along with chemicals stored in several buildings, led to a massive blaze in the congested neighbourhood. 

“The prime minister has instructed to concerned authorities to arrange proper medical treatment for the injured and assistance to the families of the deceased,” said the press secretary.

The prime minister expressed her condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for the dead, said Karim.

