Old Dhaka fire: Rescue efforts end

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Feb 2019 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 02:25 PM BdST

After fifteen hours of effort, the rescue operation in the ruins of a massive fire at Old Dhaka has come to an end.

South Dhaka Mayor Sayeed Khokon made the announcement at 1pm Thursday.

Fire service officials said 70 body bags were sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. But doctors there counted 67 bodies, after piecing together body parts.

“Some of the bags contained only parts. Considering that, the total number of dead maybe 67,” said Prof Shohel Mahmood, head of Forensic Medicine at the hospital.

At least 40 people have been admitted to the hospital, including nine at the burn unit. Among them one 22-year-old Shogagh, a perfume store worker, is in critical condition.    

Five buildings in Churihatta, a highly congested neighbourhood, at Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar, were razed in a fire that burned throughout Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, firefighters struggled to douse the flames made worse due chemicals that were being stored in several of the buildings.

The fire that originated from a four-storey house behind Shahi mosque also caused a power transformer to explode. At least five buildings have suffered heavy damage in the fire.

The deadly fire serves as a reminder of the 2010 Nimtali fire, which left more than 100 people dead. That is when calls were raised to remove chemical storages from Old Dhaka, known for its buildings crammed into narrow alleys.  

South Dhaka Mayor Sayeed Khokon said he will do all that is possible to make sure inflammable liquids are not stored by businesses in the area.

