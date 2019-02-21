Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens

Relatives crowded the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday to find their missing loved ones.

Some 62 people are still missing, Shakila Akter, a Red Crescent field officer who is among the rescuers, told bdnews24.com at the hospital in the evening.

The district authorities hung at the hospital a list of 11 people missing in the fire that raged through a busy street and buildings, which housed families, warehouses and shops.

Until evening, 40 of the 67 bodies brought to the hospital could be identified.

Some of the bodies were so charred that it was difficult to identify those.

The authorities said DNA tests would be carried out on the remains to identify the bodies.

The list of missing people:



Tanzil Hasan Rohan; Father: Md Hasan Khan; Address: 39/2, Abdul Hadi Road, Bangshal, Dhaka.

Anwar Hossain; Father: Dr Md Firoz; Address: Chowmohani, Noakhali.

Hajji Ismail; Father: Md Anwar Hossain; Address: 151/E, South PIrerbagh, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Dola and Brishti; Father: Mostafizur Rahman; No address provided.

Shahadat Ullah Hira; Father Zahirul Haque Mamun; No address provided.

Billal; Father: Kalam; No address provided.

Waiz Hossain; No details provided.

Md Shamsul Haque; Father: Late Chan Mia Dewan; Address Rudraganj (Bepari Bari), Faridganj, Chandpur.

Bibi Halima Shilpi; Father: Md Golam Hossain; Address: Bonde Ali Chairman Bari, Senbagh, Noakhali.

Nasir Uddin, 35. Father: Gaus Uddin; Address: Nateshwar, Sonaimuri, Noakhali.