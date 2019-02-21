Industries ministry, Fire Service open probe into deadly Chawkbazar fire
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2019 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 08:51 PM BdST
The Ministry of Industries and the Fire Service and Civil Defence have launched investigations into the devastating fire in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar that claimed at least 67 lives.
On Thursday, the ministry formed a 12-strong probe committee headed by Additional Secretary Md Mufizul Hoque to look into the incident. It will submit a report within five days.
The Fire Service has formed a three-member probe team.
The fire broke out in a four-storey building behind the Shahi Mosque at Churihatta around 10:30pm Wednesday and spread to four other buildings. At least 67 people died in the blaze.
The buildings were mostly used as warehouses for plastic goods, cosmetics and perfume.
The authorities have yet to determine where the fire originated.
“The probe committee will look into the cause of the fire outbreak and assess the damages inflicted by the blaze. It will then submit recommendations to prevent such an incident in future,” said Abdul Jalil, the senior information officer at the industries ministry.
Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operations and Maintenance) AKM Shakil Newaz told reporters at the scene that their committee will be led by the deputy director (operations).
The team has been given seven days to submit a report, added Shakil.
Dhaka South City Mayor Md Sayeed Khokon has promised tough legal action against those responsible for setting off the fire.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Eleven Rohingyas detained with 100,000 Yaba pills
- Uncle remembers toddler Arafat killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Police find woman’s dead body dumped in Raozan
- Old Dhaka fire: DMCH starts handing over bodies of victims
- August Abchaya writer made up a blurb using my name: Hasan Azizul Huq
- Government will bear treatment cost for Old Dhaka fire victims: Health minister
- Old Dhaka fire: NSU student dies on eve of sister’s wedding
- Quader says government will take steps to prevent fire disasters
- Old Dhaka fire: Rescue efforts end
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
Most Read
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- ISIS bride Shamima Begum not a Bangladeshi citizen, government asserts
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Britain is acting against its own law on ISIS bride Shamima: Bangladesh PM’s aide
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP