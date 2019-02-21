Industries ministry, Fire Service open probe into deadly Chawkbazar fire

On Thursday, the ministry formed a 12-strong probe committee headed by Additional Secretary Md Mufizul Hoque to look into the incident. It will submit a report within five days.

The Fire Service has formed a three-member probe team.

The fire broke out in a four-storey building behind the Shahi Mosque at Churihatta around 10:30pm Wednesday and spread to four other buildings. At least 67 people died in the blaze.

The buildings were mostly used as warehouses for plastic goods, cosmetics and perfume.

The authorities have yet to determine where the fire originated.

“The probe committee will look into the cause of the fire outbreak and assess the damages inflicted by the blaze. It will then submit recommendations to prevent such an incident in future,” said Abdul Jalil, the senior information officer at the industries ministry.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operations and Maintenance) AKM Shakil Newaz told reporters at the scene that their committee will be led by the deputy director (operations).

The team has been given seven days to submit a report, added Shakil.

Dhaka South City Mayor Md Sayeed Khokon has promised tough legal action against those responsible for setting off the fire.