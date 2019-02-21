Government’s ‘irresponsibility’ behind deadly fire in Old Dhaka, says Mirza Fakhrul

Mourning the victims killed in the deadly fire at Chawkbazar on Wednesday, the BNP secretary general said: “The current government’s failings are evident in all areas. People are losing their lives unnecessarily as a result of the government’s irresponsibility and mismanagement.”

Mirza Fakhrul launched the scathing attack against the ruling Awami Legue after paying respect to Language Movement martyrs Shafiur Rahman and Abul Barkat at their graves in Azimpur on Thursday.

“This government has completely failed to manage the country’s affairs. It lacks the goodwill to govern. They only want to cling on to power by any means necessary,” he added.