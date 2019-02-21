Home > Bangladesh

Government’s ‘irresponsibility’ behind deadly fire in Old Dhaka, says Mirza Fakhrul

Published: 21 Feb 2019 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 07:20 PM BdST

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has blamed the government’s “irresponsibility and mismanagement” for the devastating fire that broke out in Old Dhaka.

Mourning the victims killed in the deadly fire at Chawkbazar on Wednesday, the BNP secretary general said: “The current government’s failings are evident in all areas. People are losing their lives unnecessarily as a result of the government’s irresponsibility and mismanagement.”

Mirza Fakhrul launched the scathing attack against the ruling Awami Legue after paying respect to Language Movement martyrs Shafiur Rahman and Abul Barkat at their graves in Azimpur on Thursday.   

“This government has completely failed to manage the country’s affairs. It lacks the goodwill to govern. They only want to cling on to power by any means necessary,” he added.

