Government will bear treatment cost for Old Dhaka fire victims: Health minister
Sylhet Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2019 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 04:18 PM BdST
The government will pay for treatment of people injured in the deadly fire at Old Dhaka, Health Minister Zahid Malik has said.
He made the announcement while speaking to journalists after paying homage to Language martyrs at the Shaheed Minar in Sylhet on Thursday morning.
“There are sufficient medical facilities available for those injured in the fire. Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other hospitals have been given directives to provide the best treatment to the injured,” he said.
“The Chawkbazar fire incident is a repetition of the one that occurred in Nimtali,”said the minister.
The fire broke out in a four-storey building behind the Shahi Mosque at Churihatta around 10:30pm on Wednesday and later spread to four other buildings at the other side of the narrow street.
Over 40 people were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Of the nine of who suffered burn injuries, one 22-year-old Shohagh, a perfume store worker, is in critical condition with sixty percent burn wounds.
Fire service officials said 70 body bags were sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. But doctors there counted 67 bodies, after piecing together body parts.
“Some of the bags contained only parts. Considering that, the total number of dead maybe 67,” said Prof Shohel Mahmood, head of Forensic Medicine at the hospital.
Some of the dead were burnt to the extent that made it impossible to identify the body.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Old Dhaka fire: NSU student dies on eve of sister’s wedding
- Quader says government will take steps to prevent fire disasters
- Old Dhaka fire: Rescue efforts end
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire: Severely burnt youth among 9 admitted to DMCH burn unit
- Old Dhaka fire: Govt to give Tk 100,000 to families of dead workers, Tk 50,000 to injured
- 67 burnt bodies taken to Dhaka hospital morgue
- Liberation War’s ‘fighter mother’ Khurshid Jahan dies
- PM Hasina orders prompt medical help for victims of Old Dhaka fire
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?
Most Read
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- ISIS bride Shamima Begum not a Bangladeshi citizen, government asserts
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Britain is acting against its own law on ISIS bride Shamima: Bangladesh PM’s aide
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- IS bride Shamima Begum stripped of British citizenship
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?