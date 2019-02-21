Gas cylinder blast triggered Chawkbazar fire, Minister Humayun says

The minister made the claim while speaking to the media after visiting the site of the devastation on Thursday afternoon, the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 67 charred bodies were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after the fire raged through several vehicles and five buildings at an intersection of narrow lanes in Churihatta area late on Wednesday night.

Fire Service workers doused the flames after several hours, but the authorities are yet to confirm the origin of the flames. Committees have been formed to investigate the incident.

A compressed natural gas or CNG cylinder of a pick-up exploded first and the fire spread to the vehicles and buildings on the street swiftly, witnesses assume.

The lower floors of most of the buildings on the street are used as warehouses of raw plastic and perfume, which helped the fire spread quickly, according to Fire Service.

Scenes of chaos at Old Dhaka as massive fire spreads from a building, causing explosions and the death of at least 70 people in the congested Churihatta neighbourhood. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

After visiting the scene, Minister Humayun went to the DMCH where 40 people injured in the incident are receiving treatment, the ministry said.

“The fire incident at Chawkbazar occurred from explosion of a gas cylinder,” he said.

The ministry has formed a 12-strong committee to find out the origin of the fire, assess damage, and make recommendations to stop recurrence of such incidents, according to the minister.

He also promised necessary steps in line with the recommendations.

Industries Secretary Abdul Halim, PMO Director General Mohammad Salahuddin, among others, were present.