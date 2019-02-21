Chawkbazar fire victims being buried at Azimpur Graveyard
Kamal Talukder, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2019 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 10:20 PM BdST
The authorities have dug 85 graves at the burial ground in Dhaka’s Azimpur for those killed in a fire at Chawkbazar.
Burial of the victims started after the Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities began handing over the bodies to the families on Thursday afternoon.
As many as 40 of the 67 bodies brought to hospital were delivered to the families after identification until the evening.
Many of the families started for their ancestral homes while some from Dhaka took the bodies to the Azimpur Graveyard.
Another victim of the fire, 40-year old ‘Ishaq’ was laid to rest around 7:30pm.
“The authorities have asked us to prepare graves following the Chawkbazar fire. We’ve dug 85,” Hafizul said.
“We are ready to bury the victims whenever the families bring the bodies. We will stay here overnight if necessary,” said Md Lutfor Rahman, an official at Dhaka South City Corporation.
Families of four other victims called to confirm that they were bringing the bodies, according to Lutfor.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Many still missing after Chawkbazar fire kills dozens
- Industries ministry, Fire Service open probe into deadly Chawkbazar fire
- Gas cylinder blast triggered Chawkbazar fire, Minister Humayun says
- Government’s ‘irresponsibility’ behind deadly fire in Old Dhaka, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Eleven Rohingyas detained with 100,000 Yaba pills
- Uncle remembers toddler Arafat killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Police find woman’s dead body dumped in Raozan
- Old Dhaka fire: DMCH starts handing over bodies of victims
- August Abchaya writer made up a blurb using my name: Hasan Azizul Huq
- Government will bear treatment cost for Old Dhaka fire victims: Health minister
Most Read
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- ISIS bride Shamima Begum not a Bangladeshi citizen, government asserts
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Britain is acting against its own law on ISIS bride Shamima: Bangladesh PM’s aide
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP