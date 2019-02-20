Japan to continue to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST
Japan will continue its support to Bangladesh in its bilateral efforts to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar.
Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe said this during official talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Md Shahriar Alam in Dhaka on Tuesday.
He is paying a two-day visit to reiterate Japan’s efforts in resolving Rohingya crisis, the foreign ministry said.
Issues of bilateral relations were also discussed.
Shahriar hoped the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (Big-B) Initiative will accelerate cooperation for development of quality infrastructure and the investment environment in Bangladesh and will strengthen regional connectivity.
He requested Abe to include Bangladesh as a source country for recruitment of workers under Japan’s New Immigration Law.
In turn, the Japanese state minister sought a safe and conducive investment environment in Bangladesh and asked the government to continue ensuring the safety of Japanese people in Bangladesh.
Shahriar narrated security measures undertaken by the law-enforcing agencies in Bangladesh to protect Japanese project sites and personnel.
Abe reiterated commitment of Japanese humanitarian assistance for temporary sheltering of Rohingyas in Bangladesh and continued support for safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar and their resettlement.
Shahriar underscored the need of practical steps from Myanmar authorities so that Rohingyas feel safe to return to their homeland.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan to continue to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue
- Bangladesh devises new strategies to face Rohingya crisis
- UK considers Bangladesh ‘catalyst’ for good things happening in the region
- Five killed as bus crushes small passenger carrier in Lalmonirhat
- Make sure Rohingya return remain high on international agenda: UK Minister Mordaunt
- HC orders removal of book on Bangladesh Bank for ‘distorting history’
- Two teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi
- 49 female MPs to take oaths of office on Wednesday
- Chattogram gas supplies resume after three days
- Bishaw Ijtema ends with final prayer for peace
Most Read
- UAE keen to invest in Bangladesh, consider taking in more manpower: Official
- Why Bodi, Shajahan heading efforts to stop yaba peddling, road accidents? MP asks
- HC orders removal of book on Bangladesh Bank for ‘distorting history’
- Awami League MP Tahzeeb Siddique’s firm on Dhaleshwari River encroachers’ list
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka
- Pakistan PM urges talks on Kashmir blast, warns India against attack
- Two teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi
- Thousands of villagers become voters of Patuakhali town, without any knowledge
- A troubling link for South Asians