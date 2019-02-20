Japan to continue to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe said this during official talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Md Shahriar Alam in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He is paying a two-day visit to reiterate Japan’s efforts in resolving Rohingya crisis, the foreign ministry said.

Issues of bilateral relations were also discussed.

Shahriar hoped the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (Big-B) Initiative will accelerate cooperation for development of quality infrastructure and the investment environment in Bangladesh and will strengthen regional connectivity.

He requested Abe to include Bangladesh as a source country for recruitment of workers under Japan’s New Immigration Law.

In turn, the Japanese state minister sought a safe and conducive investment environment in Bangladesh and asked the government to continue ensuring the safety of Japanese people in Bangladesh.

Shahriar narrated security measures undertaken by the law-enforcing agencies in Bangladesh to protect Japanese project sites and personnel.

Abe reiterated commitment of Japanese humanitarian assistance for temporary sheltering of Rohingyas in Bangladesh and continued support for safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar and their resettlement.

Shahriar underscored the need of practical steps from Myanmar authorities so that Rohingyas feel safe to return to their homeland.