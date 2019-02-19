49 female MPs to take oaths of office on Wednesday

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oaths for the MPs-elect at the oath-taking chamber of parliament at 10:30 am, according to the parliament secretariat.

Since there were no other aspirants in addition to the 49 who had filed nomination papers,

43 from the ruling Awami League, four from the Jatiya Party, one from the Workers Party and one independent candidate were announced as MPs on Sunday by the returning officer.

Though the BNP could have got one seat, in accordance with the rules for allocation, it has been left unfilled because it is still unclear whether the party’s MPs-elect will take their seats in parliament.

On Sunday, the Election Commission published a gazette declaring the 49 candidates elected as the limited number of nominees meant there was no need for a ballot.

The female MPs-elect are required by law to take oath within three days from the gazette.

AWAMI LEAGUE (43)

Suborna Mustafa, Shirin Ahmed, Zannatul Bakia, Shabnam Jahan Shila, Nahid Ijhar Khan, Khadizatul Anwar, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, Basonti Chakma, Anjum Sultana, Aroma Dutta, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Shamsunnahar Bhuyian, Rumana Ali, Sultana Nadira, Hosne Ara, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefaly, Zakia Parvin Khanam, Sheikh Ani Rahman, Aporajita Haque, Shamima Akter Khanam, Fazilatun Nessa, Rabeya Alam, Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, Nargis Rahman, Monira Sultana, Khaleda Khanam, Syeda Rubina Mira, Kazi Kaniz Sultana, Gloria Jharna Sarker, Mamata Hena Lovely, Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Mosammat, Rushema Begum, Zakia Tabassum, Farida Khanam (Saki), Syeda Rashida Begum, Adiba Anjum Mita, Ferdousi Islam Jessy, Parvin Haque Shikder, Khadeza Nusrat, Tahmina Begum, Nadia Yasmin and Ratna Ahmed.

JATIYA PARTY (4)

Salma Islam, Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Raushon Ara Mannan, and Nazma Akter.

WORKERS PARTY (1)

Lutfun Nesa Khan.

INDEPENDENT (1)

Selina Islam.