Chaktai slum fire: The pain of losing everything

A few hours later the charred bodies of Rahima, two of her daughters and her son were retrieved from their room at the Bhera Market slum in Chattogram’s Chaktai.

The massive fire at the slum adjacent to the Rajakhali canal in Chaktai burned down 200 shanties, killing eight people from three families.

Ten fire trucks from four fire service units worked to put out the fire that left a thousand residents of the slum in shock after losing their belongings.

Rahima, 55, the wife of Suruj Mia from Chunarughat, had lived in the slum for over a decade. She lived with her three daughters Nazma Akhtar, 16, Nargis, 9 and Nasrin, 5 and her 10-year-old son Zakir in two rooms and ran a small shop nearby.

Rahima’s brother, garment worker Md Akbar, lived in the same colony and lost all his possesions in the fire. But he and his wife escaped with their lives.

Nargis, the only survivor among her immediate family, gave an account of the blaze.

“I woke up and saw Ma running about inside the room. Later, my brother broke the door and pushed me outside,” Nargis told bdnews24.com.

‘‘Ma also came out but went back inside to get Nasrin. She never came out. We called her several times, but it was no use.”

Nazma, Rahima’s eldest daughter, looked after the household. Her son Zakir studied at a local school.

Nothing is left of Rahima’s belongings. The fire burned down everything, including the room in which she spent ten years of her life.

Another resident of the slum, Hosne Ara, works as a domestic worker at different households. She has been living in a room in the slum and paying a monthly rent of Tk 1,000.

When she heard the screams in the dead of night, Ara realised the slum was on fire.

“We survived. That is all. We could not save any of the belongings from our home. The fire devoured everything, including the roof over our head,” she said.

Aysha Akhtar, 37, was found dead alongside her nephew Shohag, 19. Ayesha’s daughter Ritu Akhter, 12, is still missing.

Aysha, a garment worker, was devoted to her daughter and dreamt of watching her grow up, said her nephew Rubel.

Shohag used to work in a local tea stall, he said.

The fire men have recovered eight bodies, said Jashim Uddin, assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service, adding that one of them has yet to be identified. The body was charred beyond recognition, he said.

The slum next to the Bhera Market housed about 200 shanties. They were constructed by influential locals who rented them out to the people from lower income groups.

These rooms had no electricity, no water or gas supply. The residents in the slum had to use public toilets.

A commission has been formed to investigate the fire, said Mohammad Elius Hossain, deputy commissioner of Chattogram.

The district administration is providing Tk 20,000 to the families of the dead for their funeral services.