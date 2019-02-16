49 MPs in reserved seats for women unofficially declared elected

Of them, the 43 are from the ruling Awami League, four from Jatiya Party, and one from Workers Party and Independent each.

As a limited number of nominations were submitted, the 49 nominees were elected unopposed. Saturday was the last day for the nomination withdrawal.

“No one has withdrawn candidature within the deadline, the 49 people were elected unopposed,” Election Commission Joint Secretary Abul Kashem told bdnews24.com.

As per law, they will be officially declared elected on Sunday when the names and addresses of the elected members will be presented in the commission for the gazette publication, he said.

Within three days after the gazette publication, the female MPs-elect are required by law to take oath.

Mar 4 was set as the date for elections to the reserve seats, but the limited number of nominees means there is no need for polls.

Though the BNP could have got one seat, in accordance with the rules for allocation, it has been left unfilled because it is still unclear whether the party’s MPs-elect will take their seats in parliament.

AWAMI LEAGUE (43)

Suborna Mustafa, Shirin Ahmed, Zannatul Bakia, Shabnam Jahan Shila, Nahid Ijhar Khan, Khadizatul Anwar, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, Basonti Chakma, Anjum Sultana, Aroma Dutta, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Shamsunnahar Bhuyian, Rumana Ali, Sultana Nadira, Hosne Ara, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefaly, Zakia Parvin Khanam, Sheikh Ani Rahman, Aporajita Haque, Shamima Akter Khanam, Fazilatun Nessa, Rabeya Alam, Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, Nargis Rahman, Monira Sultana, Khaleda Khanam, Syeda Rubina Mira, Kazi Kaniz Sultana, Gloria Jharna Sarker, Mamata Hena Lovely, Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Mosammat, Rushema Begum, Zakia Tabassum, Farida Khanam (Saki), Syeda Rashida Begum, Adiba Anjum Mita, Ferdousi Islam Jessy, Parvin Haque Shikder, Khadeza Nusrat, Tahmina Begum, Nadia Yasmin and Ratna Ahmed.

JATIYA PARTY (4)

Salma Islam, Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Raushon Ara Mannan, and Nazma Akter.

WORKERS PARTY (1)

Lutfun Nesa Khan.

INDEPENDENT (1)

Selina Islam.