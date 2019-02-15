Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2019 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 06:05 PM BdST
Malaysian authorities said on Friday they have arrested six people, including a Bangladeshi and three other foreigners, suspected of planning attacks or being members of militant groups.
Malaysia has been on high alert since gunmen allied with Islamic State (IS) carried out a series of attacks in Jakarta, the capital of neighbouring Indonesia, in January 2016.
Police said the six were arrested in five separate raids between December and January, on suspicion of planning attacks or having links to militant groups.
"They include two Malaysians and four foreigners from Singapore, Bangladesh, the Philippines and a South Asian country," Fuzi Harun, police inspector general, said in a statement posted on social media.
The group included a 48-year-old Singaporean accused of planning to attack a building used by Freemasons in the state of Johor. He is believed to have links with Akel Zainal, a Malaysian identified as an IS fighter in Syria, police said.
Police also detained a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in a separate raid in the eastern state of Sabah, where he worked as a labourer. The 21-year-old suspect is believed have ties with ASG leader Furuji Indama, Fuzi said.
A 28-year-old man from an unidentified South Asian country was arrested during a raid in Selangor state. Interpol had issued a warrant, known as a red notice, for his suspected involvement in criminal and militant activities, Fuzi said.
Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people over the past few years for suspected links to militant groups.
A grenade attack on a bar on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, in June 2016 wounded eight people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the first such strike on Malaysian soil.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges
- ‘Bomb’ found in Chattogram University was an eggplant
- Suhrawardy fire a ‘wake-up call’: Health Minister
- With feud ‘settled’ within Tabligh, thousands join Bishwa Ijtema
- Where did the Suhrawardy Hospital fire begin?
- Govt forms panels for organising Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary
- Bangabandhu’s role in the Language Movement was removed: PM Hasina
- Hasina hints at retirement after end of term to promote young leaders
- Child patient dies after fire at Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka
- Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com’s reply
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Death, sufferings as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka begins to burn
- Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds
- Hasina hints at retirement after end of term to promote young leaders
- Myanmar claims part of Bangladesh on its map again, ambassador summoned
- Kashmir car bomb kills 44; India demands Pakistan act against militants
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- British teen who joined IS now wants to come home
- DMP issues guideline to control traffic for Bishaw Ijtema
- Child patient dies after fire at Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka