Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh

Additional District Magistrate is heading a five-member panel formed for the investigation on Wednesday, Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yeasmin told bdnews24.com.

The committee has been given three days to submit a report.

At least 21 people were injured when followers of several religious organisations attacked shops and houses belonging to members of the Ahmadiyya community on Tuesday night.

The attack followed growing resentment among Sunni groups about a ‘Jalsha’ or annual convention planned by the minority Ahmadiyyas.

Faced with the protests from conservative groups, the district authorities after a series of meetings had cancelled the three-day programmer that had been scheduled to start in Ahmadnagar on Feb 22.

But followers of the Sunni groups under the banners of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Songrokkhon Parishad, Iman Akida Raksha Committee, Islami Jubo Samaj and local Towhidi Janata descended on the streets of Ahmadnagar, the part of the town where members of the minority Muslim sect have their homes and businesses.

Police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets to bring back order.