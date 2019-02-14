Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh
Panchagarh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 01:03 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 01:03 AM BdST
The authorities have launched an investigation into the attack on the Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh town.
Additional District Magistrate is heading a five-member panel formed for the investigation on Wednesday, Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yeasmin told bdnews24.com.
The committee has been given three days to submit a report.
At least 21 people were injured when followers of several religious organisations attacked shops and houses belonging to members of the Ahmadiyya community on Tuesday night.
The attack followed growing resentment among Sunni groups about a ‘Jalsha’ or annual convention planned by the minority Ahmadiyyas.
Faced with the protests from conservative groups, the district authorities after a series of meetings had cancelled the three-day programmer that had been scheduled to start in Ahmadnagar on Feb 22.
But followers of the Sunni groups under the banners of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Songrokkhon Parishad, Iman Akida Raksha Committee, Islami Jubo Samaj and local Towhidi Janata descended on the streets of Ahmadnagar, the part of the town where members of the minority Muslim sect have their homes and businesses.
Police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets to bring back order.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- All 50 parliamentary standing committees formed in fastest time
- Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Govt brings changes to ease building planning process in Dhaka, Chattogram
- Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open to traffic from June 2020, says Quader
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- HC fines former district judge over contempt of court
- Sheikh Hasina to meet Angela Merkel in Munich
- US lawmakers urge Pompeo for action on Bangladesh polls allegations
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Prof Vincent Chang joins BRAC University as vice-chancellor
- Bangladesh summons Pakistan envoy over remarks about Bangabandhu
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- Over 150 yaba smugglers ‘ready’ to surrender in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Bangladesh should seek compensation from Myanmar for Rohingya damage: Researcher
- Pakistan, India hope to reap investment from Saudi prince's visit