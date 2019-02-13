HC fines former district judge over contempt of court

The ex-judge will get seven days in jail if he fails to pay the fine within 15 days.

The High Court issued a rule on the incident of a High Court judge not getting protocol during his travel to Feni 16 years ago, when Feroz Alam was the district judge there.

Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman announced the verdict on Wednesday following the final hearing on the rule.

The court also issued an order on the protocol of Supreme Court judges during their travel and inspection. It ordered the registrar general and the law secretary to issue a circular on the order.

Advocate Faisal H Khan and Moeen Uddin Tipu represented Feroz Alam as Advocate AM Amin Uddin and Minhazul Haque Chowdhury stood for the other two defendants—Yaar Ahmed and Altaf Hossain, officials in Feni Judge’s Court.

Deputy Attorney General Rafi Ahmed was the legal counsel for the state.

The High Court has acquitted the Feni Judge Court officials of the contempt of court but convicted and fined the then district judge Feroz Alam, lawyer Minhazul Haque told bdnews24.com.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former Justice Syed Amirul Islam visited Feni in October 2003 and his itinerary was sent beforehand to the Feni Judge’s Court.

Justice Syed Amirul Islam found nobody from the judge’s court as he reached Feni on the afternoon of Oct 22, 2003. When he contacted the district judge, an official told him that the district judge will be informed about the issue. It was the same response as Justice Islam received when he tried again to contact him.

Later in the evening, Justice Islam sent over his son to the judge’s court but the district judge or other officials in the court never spoke to him. Later, the deputy commissioner in Feni had arranged the protocol for Justice Islam.

The High Court issued a rule against Md Feroz Alam, Yaar Ahmed and Altaf Hossain on Oct 29 in 2003.

The three accused appeared in the High Court on Nov 12, 2003 and verbally pleaded for pardon. The High Court ordered them to seek pardon in writing and scheduled the issue to be settled on Nov 17.

But the Appellate Division stayed the High Court order as District Judge Feroz Alam appealed before the schedule date.

On Jan 31, 2011, the Appellate Division dismissed Feroz Alam’s appeal and ordered for the hearing of the rule which ended in the verdict announced by the High Court on Tuesday.

ORDER ON PROTOCOL

The High Court included an order in the verdict for the district judgeship, the deputy commissioner, and superintendents of police on the issue of protocol of Supreme Court judges during their travel, said Deputy Attorney General Rafi Ahmed.

At least one judicial officer equivalent to a district and sessions judge will receive the Supreme Court judges at the Circuit House or their place of stay during visits on holidays. The district and sessions judge must meet the Supreme Court judges in courtesy meetings if they remain in the central district that time.

In case of the Supreme Court judges’ travels on weekdays, other officials will receive them.