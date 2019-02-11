DUCSU polls on Mar 11, deadline for nomination forms Mar 2
Published: 11 Feb 2019 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 11:35 AM BdST
Election officials have announced that the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections will be held on Mar 11.
The deadline to submit nomination forms is Mar 2. The nomination forms are to be scrutinised on Mar 3. The full voters list will be issued on Mar 5.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 am to 2 pm on Mar 11 at polling centres set up at the halls after showing their identification.
DUCSU election Chief Returning Officer Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman announced the polls schedule at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the Dhaka University campus on Monday morning.
The hall council schedule will be announced by the hall administrations, he said.
The Dhaka University administration has initiated the polls after nearly three decades under a court order.
The last DUCSU polls were held in 1990.
On Jan 17 last year the High Court ordered the elections to be held within six months based on a petition calling for the polls.
But the Appellate Division’s chamber justice issued a stay on the order at the request of the university administration. On Jan 6 the Appellate Division withdrew the stay, allowing the election to proceed.
The university then selected five returning officers and Department of Banking and Insurance Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman as the chief returning officer for the polls.
