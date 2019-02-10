Foreign minister fears ‘pockets of radicalism’ if Rohingya problem lingers
Published: 10 Feb 2019 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 07:42 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called upon the international community to help resolve the Rohingya crisis to avoid a potential problem of radicalisation.
“My fear is that if this problem lingers for a longer time, it may encourage creating pockets of radicalism and that may create problems of uncertainty and instability not only for Myanmar and Bangladesh but for the entire region,” he said, speaking at a seminar in Dhaka on Sunday.
“Therefore, Rohingya must go back to their homes, (the) earliest the better. The global leadership must come forward to resolve this crisis at its root, not in Bangladesh,” he said.
“Bangladesh seeks your proactive cooperation in resolving this matter of grave concern”.
The foreign ministry organised the seminar on human rights. United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo was also present.
The foreign minister reminded all that “unless we stand like a solid-rock to end atrocities and the worst form of human rights violation termed by UN High Commissioner of Human Rights as ‘classic example of ethnic cleansing’ and by others as ‘genocide’ in Myanmar, our efforts will never be of much value”.
“Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by allowing the persecuted people of Rakhine province of Myanmar has saved the face of the global leaders from ignominy and disgrace.
“If she wouldn’t have given shelter to them, it would end up with the gravest and worst genocide of the century since WWII,” he said.
There are nearly 1.2 million Rohingya or ‘displaced residents’ of Rakhine province being sheltered in Bangladesh now.
They need to be repatriated with “safely and security at the earliest”, he said.
“Their exodus was created by Myanmar and it is their responsibility to solve it.
“These Rohingya are stateless people, they lived in Myanmar for centuries and Myanmar itself, a State - is failing to fulfill its obligations and responsibilities towards its own people.”
Momen said the prime minister by sheltering these persecuted people has “become a ‘role model of humanity’, and a ‘leader of the world in protecting human rights and values’”.
