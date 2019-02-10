Dhaka University to announce election schedule for Central Student Union Monday

The university made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

After a gap of nearly three decades, the Dhaka University on Jan 23 announced elections to its central student union.

DUCSU was formed a year after Dhaka University was established in 1921. Dhaka University’s student leaders were at the forefront of the Language Movement and the Independence Movement.

Though DUCSU elections are to be held every year, there have only been six ballots since independence.

The last election was held on Jun 6, 1990. Though efforts were made several times, no election has been organised since then.

Analysts observed that youth leadership grooming suffered due to the absence of a DUCSU.

