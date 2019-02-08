Home minister criticises killings of rape suspect, vows to crack ‘Hercules’ mystery

“The government or the state does not expect any sort of killings,” he said in response to a question after a programme in Dhaka on Friday.

At least three suspects accused in different rape cases were found killed in past one month.

Notes found on the bodies said they “faced the consequences of rape”. One of the notes was attributed to “Hercules” in Jhalakathi.

“I don’t think those who are carrying out these killings by sticking the ‘Hercules’ note are doing something good. They should have handed (the suspects) to the law enforcers,” the home minister said.