Home minister criticises killings of rape suspect, vows to crack ‘Hercules’ mystery
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2019 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 08:51 PM BdST
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the government wants to crack the mystery surrounding the recent killings of rape suspects.
“The government or the state does not expect any sort of killings,” he said in response to a question after a programme in Dhaka on Friday.
At least three suspects accused in different rape cases were found killed in past one month.
Notes found on the bodies said they “faced the consequences of rape”. One of the notes was attributed to “Hercules” in Jhalakathi.
“I don’t think those who are carrying out these killings by sticking the ‘Hercules’ note are doing something good. They should have handed (the suspects) to the law enforcers,” the home minister said.
